TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 204 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix stock opened at $292.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $679.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

