TCTC Holdings LLC Has $112,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of OGN opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.