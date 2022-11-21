Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.99. 91,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

