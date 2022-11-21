Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.75. 38,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average is $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

