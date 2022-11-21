Syverson Strege & Co Invests $33,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. 41,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.