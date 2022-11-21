Syverson Strege & Co Has $57,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

