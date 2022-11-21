Syverson Strege & Co Buys 3,185 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. 18,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

