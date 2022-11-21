Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,937,308 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

