Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

Sysco Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

