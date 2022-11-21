Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

