Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Hits $176.86 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $176.86 million and $1.32 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.93 or 0.08417848 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.09 or 0.28625177 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.