Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

