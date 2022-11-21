Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,873,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184,881 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 59.8% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $3,953,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,513. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

