Strike (STRK) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $10.45 or 0.00064378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,445,198 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

