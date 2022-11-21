Streamr Price Up 3.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

