Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.75 or 0.06941752 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00033109 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00073983 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00056314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009433 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022812 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,261,397 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
