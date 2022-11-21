StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.71. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 247.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

