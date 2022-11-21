StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
