Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

