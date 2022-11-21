Steven John Dichiaro Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.