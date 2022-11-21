Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and $5.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,795.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00385487 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024795 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00114424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00809548 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00652004 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006354 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00234852 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
