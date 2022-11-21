Steem Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.66 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.37 million and $6.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,199.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00381552 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026876 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00111366 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00802321 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00646764 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006150 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00234057 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
