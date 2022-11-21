Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) President Christian S. Fong Purchases 20,000 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,576,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Spruce Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Spruce Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,606. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.
