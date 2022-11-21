SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

