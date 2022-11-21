SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 28,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

