SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,292. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.