SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.