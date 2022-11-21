Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.99

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Sourceless has a market cap of $172.22 million and approximately $0.99 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,979.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021501 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00226178 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00819979 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

