Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 8.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.62. 10,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

