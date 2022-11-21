Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.80

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 755259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.69).

Sondrel Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £52.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

