Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $102.41 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,310,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,313,725 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

