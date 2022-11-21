SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. 2,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,160,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.