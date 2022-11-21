Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €158.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($162.89) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Up 0.6 %

ETR SIX2 opened at €93.05 ($95.93) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €90.99 and a 200-day moving average of €105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($82.37) and a 52 week high of €166.30 ($171.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.