SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 7.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.80 and last traded at $96.92. Approximately 4,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.23.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

