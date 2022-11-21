SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,809.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00021581 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229976 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04172628 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,721,774.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

