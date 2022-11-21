SelfKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.16 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $17.16 million and $2.06 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

