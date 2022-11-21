Scotiabank Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.37. The company had a trading volume of 847,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.