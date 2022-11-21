Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Scholastic worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.95. 2,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

