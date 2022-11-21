Sapphire Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,057.68 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $11,057.68 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.75 or 0.06941752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00073983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

