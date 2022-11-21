Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.89. Sabre shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 5,940 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.