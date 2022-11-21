Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Buys 183,700 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 183,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,526,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RYAN opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

