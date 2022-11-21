Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.