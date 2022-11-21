Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

