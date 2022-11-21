RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 7.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.90. 20,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,430,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

RPC Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 83.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 160,443 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.