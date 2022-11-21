Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 420 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.12. 29,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- 5 Stocks to Buy Thay Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.