Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 390 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.
NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.02. 5,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,615. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
