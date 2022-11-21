Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $501,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.57 on Monday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,450. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

