Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,142,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 307,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,161,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

