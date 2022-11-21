Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $249.22. 4,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

