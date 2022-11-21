Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.25. 5,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

