River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 18,667 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

HBAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 217,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,379,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

